Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Dutchtown neighbor

ST. LOUIS — A man who police say killed his neighbor in March was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Dan Charles Rathman, 63, of the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, where the shooting happened, is also charged with armed criminal action by the Circuit Attorney's Office.
Since the March 26 shooting, family and friends of the man shot and killed, Craig Williams, 23, had called for Rathman to be arrested, saying video provided by a witness implicated him. Rathman claimed at the time he had to intervene because he saw Williams choking his girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow. Renfrow in earlier comments to the Post-Dispatch denied that claim.
Court documents said Rathman was at-large and police did not immediately confirm Friday if he had been arrested. Online court records did not list an attorney for Rathman in the case.
Renfrow, 21, was pregnant when Williams was killed. She had their baby this week, said Williams' aunt, Lavonia Jones, 48, of St. Louis County.
"We are relieved. Everybody has been on edge," Jones said upon learning Rathman had been charged. "It's no way y'all had this video that proves everything and this man is still walking the streets."
Rathman was one of several neighbors who watched Williams and Renfrow argue outside for hours on the day of the shooting. Tensions escalated and police said Rathman eventually shot and killed Williams.
Court documents say Rathman was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and told Williams to leave several times.
Rathman cocked his gun while pressing Williams to leave, court documents say. When Williams returned to his vehicle parked in the middle of the street, Rathman positioned himself in front of Williams' vehicle, rested his arm on the hood of a nearby vehicle and pointed the gun at Williams while Williams reached in the car.
Williams retrieved a semi-automatic pistol from his car and as he stood up Rathman fired twice, hitting Williams at least once, court records say. Neighbors told the Post-Dispatch a day after the shooting that Williams was shot in the head.
Court documents did not mention any physical altercation between Williams and Renfrow.
Evidence for the case includes eyewitness accounts and video, according to court documents.