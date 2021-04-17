Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Dutchtown neighbor

ST. LOUIS — A man who police say killed his neighbor in March was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Dan Charles Rathman, 63, of the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, where the shooting happened, is also charged with armed criminal action by the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Since the March 26 shooting, family and friends of the man shot and killed, Craig Williams, 23, had called for Rathman to be arrested, saying video provided by a witness implicated him. Rathman claimed at the time he had to intervene because he saw Williams choking his girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow. Renfrow in earlier comments to the Post-Dispatch denied that claim.

Court documents said Rathman was at-large and police did not immediately confirm Friday if he had been arrested. Online court records did not list an attorney for Rathman in the case.

Renfrow, 21, was pregnant when Williams was killed. She had their baby this week, said Williams' aunt, Lavonia Jones, 48, of St. Louis County.