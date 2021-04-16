Man charged with second-degree murder in killing of his Dutchtown neighbor

ST. LOUIS — A man who killed his neighbor in March was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Dan Charles Rathman, 63, of the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, where the shooting happened, is also charged with armed criminal action by the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Since the March 26 shooting, family and friends of the man shot and killed, Craig Williams, 23, have called for Rathman to be arrested, saying video showed Rathman did not have to kill Williams. Rathman claimed at the time he had to intervene because he saw Williams choking his girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow. Renfrow denied that claim, and a witness said they did not see Williams hit Renfrow.

Court documents say Rathman was at-large, and police did not immediately confirm Friday if Williams had been arrested.

Renfrow, 21, was pregnant when Williams was killed. She had their baby this week, said Williams' aunt, Lavonia Jones, 48, of St. Louis County.