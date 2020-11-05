 Skip to main content
Man charged with setting multiple fires in downtown Belleville
BELLEVILLE — A man has been charged with setting multiple fires in downtown Belleville, police announced Thursday. 

Scott A. Stephens, who police say is homeless, is charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, and three other counts of arson. 

Police say between Oct. 21 and Nov 1., Stephens set at least three downtown buildings on fire, including one he set fire to twice. 

The addresses where police say Stephens set fires are: 7 Grand Avenue, 701 Freeburg Avenue and 215 South Jackson Street. 

Stephens is being held at St. Clair County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

Suspect Charged in Several Downtown Belleville Area Fires A homeless man was charged in connection with several recent...

Posted by Belleville Police Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020
