Man charged with setting multiple fires in downtown Belleville

BELLEVILLE — A man has been charged with setting multiple fires in downtown Belleville, police announced Thursday.

Scott A. Stephens, who police say is homeless, is charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, and three other counts of arson.

Police say between Oct. 21 and Nov 1., Stephens set at least three downtown buildings on fire, including one he set fire to twice.

The addresses where police say Stephens set fires are: 7 Grand Avenue, 701 Freeburg Avenue and 215 South Jackson Street.

Stephens is being held at St. Clair County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.