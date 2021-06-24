 Skip to main content
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman during Fairview Heights pedicure
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman during Fairview Heights pedicure

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A St. Louis County man was charged Wednesday after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a pedicure at a Metro East business.

Peter Tran, 24, of the 1700 block of Mary Hubert Court, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery of a handicapped person and public indecency.

Peter Tran

Peter Tran. Photo courtesy of Fairview Heights police.

The woman, who is wheelchair-bound and has no feeling in her feet, reported to Fairview Heights police Tuesday that she went to Lynn Nails, at 4650 North Illinois Street, for a pedicure Sunday. As she was receiving the pedicure from Tran, he used her foot to sexually gratify himself, the woman told police.

The woman said Tran believed his actions were being concealed from view by a table, but she recorded video and showed it to police. Officers then went to the business and arrested Tran.

He was being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $85,000 bail. Court records didn't list an attorney for him Thursday.

A call to Lynn Nails went unanswered.

