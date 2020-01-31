Man charged with shooting 9-year-old in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man has been accused of shooting a 9-year-old boy inside a car in St. Louis last week, according to charges filed Friday.

Robert Patrick, 28, of St. Louis, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of armed criminal action.

Patrick is accused of walking up and shooting into a vehicle where the child and his 31-year-old father were sitting in Dutchtown the morning of Jan 20, police said. The car was in the 4000 block of Meramec Street.

The 9-year-old had a graze wound to the head that required stitches, police said. His father was not injured.

Patrick lives with the mother of the boy and got into a fight with the man shortly before the shooting, according to charging documents.

Patrick ran from the scene, police said.

The shooting was caught on a nearby security camera and Patrick admitted to police that he shot at the car, according to charging documents.