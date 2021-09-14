Man charged with shooting, kidnapping woman during standoff near Arnold

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 46-year-old man with kidnapping two people and shooting a woman during an hours-long standoff near Arnold this week.
Charging documents say Carlton H. Roberts III entered a home in the 3000 block of Adayah Lane around 3:20 a.m. Monday to confront his ex-girlfriend, 41.
Roberts found her in a bedroom and shot her once in the chest after an altercation, charging documents said.
Upon hearing the gunshot, the woman's 79-year-old grandmother, who also lived there, opened her bedroom door and saw the younger woman lying in the hallway.
The grandmother then ran into her bedroom and locked the door behind her as Roberts recorded a "Facebook Live" video of him yelling at the two women and threatening to shoot them, court documents said.
Roberts then forced open the bedroom door where the grandmother was hiding, pointed his gun at the 79-year-old and demanded her cell phone, charging documents said.
Eventually, Roberts allowed the grandmother to leave the home. SWAT officers entered the home and freed the injured woman around 7:15 a.m.
A third woman who was hiding in the closet of a bedroom was also extracted from the home safely, police said. She ran to hide after she saw Roberts approaching on the home's surveillance camera and was able to remain hidden even though Roberts opened the closet at one point.
Charging documents said Roberts was living in the home and recently broke up with the 41-year-old woman. He was upset because she had started a relationship with the woman who hid in the closet.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak called it a “high-risk operation" in an interview Monday.
“Based on all the actions of the suspect, I’m surprised that he is still on this earth and equally impressed with the discipline and heroism SWAT officers displayed,” he added.
Roberts is facing two charges of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree domestic assault, burglary and armed criminal action.
He also has previous felony convictions for burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail without bail.
Post-Dispatch reporter Kim Bell contributed to this report.