Man charged with shooting, killing customer in St. Louis barber shop

St. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 31-year-old St. Louis man with murder in the barber shop killing earlier this week in The Grove area.

Tiron Bell Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bell is accused shooting and killing Devin Trice inside the Southside Barber and Beauty Salon just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Bell was seen walking into the barber shop carrying a rifle, according to the probable cause statement.

Trice, who was a customer, walked into the shop after Bell, police said. Bell shot him, then patted him down before firing two more shots.

Later, Bell admitted to shooting Trice to police and said he believed people were looking for him.

The salon is at 4264 Manchester Ave.

Trice lived in the 7800 block of Germania Avenue.

Police said Bell lives in the 3600 block of Lindell Avenue, but court documents say he lives in the 6300 block of Cabanne Avenue.

Bell remained in jail Friday morning without bond.