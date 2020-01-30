Man charged with shooting St. Louis motorist in squabble over downtown parking spot

Jackson criticized the man's attempt to park, and they quarreled, police said. That's when Jackson got out of his car and pulled a gun, firing a shot, police said.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said a call to police reported the shooting in the 700 block of North Second Street; court documents, meanwhile, put the location as the 1000 block of North Third.

A witness standing on a street corner near the shooting told police the two men had distance between them. Jackson later told police that the other motorist tried to punch him, police said.

St. Louis police, using video surveillance in the area, said Jackson was seen driving away and running a red light in his escape. Shortly after the shooting, Jackson called police to turn himself in, police said. When officers arrived at his home, Jackson was crying and told officers that the other man tried to punch him, police said.

Police said they recovered a pistol.

Jackson, who works at a pizzeria, lives in the 5000 block of Steffens Avenue. In court documents, a St. Louis detective argued that Jackson is a danger to the community and has ties with a street gang called the MorganFord Gangsters.

Niehoff, Jackson's attorney, said Jackson has no criminal record, works full-time and way on his way to pick up his sister from work when the other motorist was illegally backing his car down the middle of the street toward Jackson.