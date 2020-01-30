Man charged with shooting St. Louis motorist in squabble over downtown parking spot

ST. LOUIS — A squabble over a downtown parking spot turned violent Sunday, police say, when one motorist shot another in the wrist because he didn't like the way he was parallel parking.
The gunman drove away but soon called police, crying, and wanted to turn himself in, police said. His attorney said the shooting was in self-defense.
Cleo M. Jackson, 21, is charged with shooting another motorist about 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Morgan and North Second streets, police said.
Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the wrist. He was treated at a hospital, and police say he was stable.
On Monday, St. Louis prosecutors charged Jackson with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His bail is set at $50,000 cash.
Jackson's attorney, Terence Niehoff, told the Post-Dispatch that Jackson fired in self-defense.
"Cleo honked his horn and the alleged victim got out of his car and aggressively charged Cleo's car, yelling," Niehoff said. "Things escalated from there and Cleo was forced to act in self defense."
According to police, the man who was shot is 41 years old. He was trying to parallel park near Morgan Street, and got out of his car to tell Jackson he needed to back his car up so he could reverse into the parking space, police said.
Jackson criticized the man's attempt to park, and they quarreled, police said. That's when Jackson got out of his car and pulled a gun, firing a shot, police said.
Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said a call to police reported the shooting in the 700 block of North Second Street; court documents, meanwhile, put the location as the 1000 block of North Third.
A witness standing on a street corner near the shooting told police the two men had distance between them. Jackson later told police that the other motorist tried to punch him, police said.
St. Louis police, using video surveillance in the area, said Jackson was seen driving away and running a red light in his escape. Shortly after the shooting, Jackson called police to turn himself in, police said. When officers arrived at his home, Jackson was crying and told officers that the other man tried to punch him, police said.
Police said they recovered a pistol.
Jackson, who works at a pizzeria, lives in the 5000 block of Steffens Avenue. In court documents, a St. Louis detective argued that Jackson is a danger to the community and has ties with a street gang called the MorganFord Gangsters.
Niehoff, Jackson's attorney, said Jackson has no criminal record, works full-time and way on his way to pick up his sister from work when the other motorist was illegally backing his car down the middle of the street toward Jackson.