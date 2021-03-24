Man charged with shooting two women in Jennings, including his ex-girlfriend who was killed

UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. Thursday with the identity of the suspect and the deceased victim.

JENNINGS — Authorities on Thursday identified a woman killed in a Jennings shooting as the ex-girlfriend of the man suspected of her murder.

Dairius Kinnie, 20, of the 11300 block of Bellefontaine Road was also charged by the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. He is being held on no bond.

On Wednesday police responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Akins Drive, where they found two women shot and one of them dead. The woman killed was identified on Thursday as Tiana Baker, 19, who lived at the address where her body was found. The second woman, 44, is expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday, police said.

A few minutes after the Wednesday shooting, a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road, according to St. Louis County police.