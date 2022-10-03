Man charged with sneaking into Normandy High School, assaulting student

NORMANDY — Prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old man after they say he snuck into a Normandy High School girls' bathroom and assaulted a student.

Antonio Batts is charged with three misdemeanors, including trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

Prosecutors say Batts on Sept. 22 entered Normandy High School by telling school staff he was a new student. Once inside the school, he is accused of going into a girls' bathroom and touching a student inappropriately.

When the student resisted, prosecutors said, Batts grabbed her by her shirt before she was able to get away.

Authorities said he then stayed in the school asking female students if they wanted to engage in sexual conduct in the bathroom.

"This behavior is very concerning to us," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "The safety of students, particularly at school, is of the utmost importance to our office. We are grateful the victim was not seriously harmed."

Bell's office said if convicted, Batts faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1000 for the trespassing charge and up to 15 days in jail and a fine of up to $750 each for the assault charges.

On the same day Batts is accused of entering the school, officials said there were several other incidents, including a student bringing a gun to campus and a fight involving multiple students, where officers eventually used pepper spray.

Classes were canceled the following day, Sept. 23.