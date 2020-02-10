Man charged with sodomy of 15-year-old girl in Ellisville, police searching for more victims
Man charged with sodomy of 15-year-old girl in Ellisville, police searching for more victims

Man charged with sodomy of 15-year-old girl in Ellisville, police searching for more victims

Michael Bakale was charged with statutory sodomy in the second degree after having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl when he was 33, police said on Feb. 10, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ellisville Police Department

ELLISVILLE — A 37-year-old man has been charged with having a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl in 2016, police said Monday.

Michael Bakale has been charged in St. Louis County with statutory sodomy in the second degree. He was 33 at the time of the alleged crime.

A woman came forward last year to tell police that when she was 15, she started talking with Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat. The conversations turned sexual, and the teen eventually met with Bakale in person.

Police are searching for more potential victims. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about Bakale to call detectives at 636-227-7777.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

