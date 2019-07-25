What started as a welfare check in Jefferson County ended with a stolen Antonia Fire Department SUV, a short police chase and a man in trouble for it all.
A woman had called the sheriff’s department on July 14 to ask for a welfare check on her son, said Grant Bissell, public information officer for the sheriff’s department.
She had been tracking his cellphone but had not seen him and became concerned. A deputy drove to the intersection of Old Lemay Ferry Road and Old Highway M, which the mother said was where his phone showed as his location about 9 a.m., and saw nothing.
The deputy went a bit further down the road to see if the man’s vehicle would drive by when a passerby said there was an abandoned Ford Fusion at the intersection the deputy had just left.
Bissell said the deputy started to get the plates and information from the abandoned car when an Antonia firefighter from the nearby station ran toward him and said “someone just stole our SUV.”
The thief walked into the station’s open garage door, climbed inside the Ford Expedition and drove it through a closed garage door as he sped off northbound on Old Lemay Ferry Road.
After a brief chase that ended with the SUV crashing, Arnold police arrested the man, Bissell said.
“He told the officer that his car had broken down,” Bissell said. The Antonio SUV had to be towed.
The suspect complained of being injured in the crash, so authorities took him to the hospital for a health check.
Tristan J. McCoy-Bachofer, 20, of Bolivar, was charged the next day with tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.
@JeffCoMoSheriff Deputies at crash scene with APD on Jeffco Blvd and Highway 141 subsequent a subject that entered @antoniafire , stole a fire vehicle, crashed through the truck bay, and led police on a pursuit prior to crashing into several vehicles. Subject in custody. pic.twitter.com/QRxAjIKjw1— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) July 14, 2019