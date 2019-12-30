Man charged with stealing SUV in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS — Anthony Lincoln Ward, 24, was charged Monday with stealing a 2016 Lexus SUV at a gas station after asking the driver for help finding money he said had blown under the vehicle.

The incident happened Dec. 20 at a service station on Watson Road. The SUV was found abandoned on the lot of a convenience store in Maryland Heights.

Ward, who lives in 8000 block of Patterson Drive in St. Louis County, had been arrested by Berkeley police in an unrelated investigation and was taken into custody by Sunset Hills detectives.