Man charged with impersonating St. Louis County health inspector, testing workers for COVID

CLAYTON — A man impersonated a St. Louis County health inspector and took nasal swabs of employees at a QuikTrip store to test for COVID-19, authorities said.

Eddie Jameson told police he was actually working for Community Wellness America, getting paid $20 for every test he submitted so he could earn money for rent, according to court records.

Jameson, 27, was charged Thursday with false impersonation and five counts of identity theft, which are misdemeanors. He was issued a summons to appear in court.

Jameson lives in the first block of Lost Canyon Court in Wentzville, said county police Sgt. Tracy Panus. Jameson could not be reached for comment Friday. Jameson's father told a reporter that his son calls every so often but he doesn't know how to reach him.

St. Louis County police said Jameson posed as a county health inspector on March 16 when he visited a QuikTrip at 10739 Page Avenue.

Jameson told workers he was there to conduct COVID-19 testing on the employees so the county government could analyze the data and determine if certain restrictions should be eliminated or loosened, police said.

He asked the workers to fill out forms, giving their names, birth dates and other personal information. He then took a nasal swab of each of the five employees.

The St. Louis County Health Department said the tests were unauthorized and not connected to that office, according to court documents.

Jameson also went to a market at 11683 West Florissant Avenue to try to do the same thing, but employees there balked at testing, police said.

Jameson returned to the QuikTrip store two days later and told workers the test results would be ready the next day. Police showed up and arrested Jameson.

Police said Jameson denied saying he was a county health inspector. He said he works for Community Wellness America, an organization that provides testing.

Police called his supervisor, who confirmed Jameson worked for them but said he wasn't supposed to be administering the tests himself. Instead, he was supposed to be handing out tests for employees to do their own nasal swabs.

Jameson was arrested last spring, and police submitted their report to prosecutors shortly after that. The delay in charges, prosecutor's spokesman Christopher King said, was due to a backlog of cases since COVID and felony cases get priority.

Community Wellness America Inc. has been in the news in recent days. The firm is accused of being an unauthorized test operator in San Francisco, where the city attorney received tips that it offered COVID tests at several pop-up sites earlier this month.

Jamerson's arrest is the second incident of someone being charged with COVID-19-related fakes.

A notary from St. Louis pleaded guilty to a federal crime Tuesday and admitted ordering 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards from China.

Federal prosecutors said 23-year-old Morgan Webb ordered cards with a fake insignia and seal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

