Man checked 50 pounds of meth in luggage on St. Louis flight, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis is facing a federal charge after police said he was caught arriving from a flight to St. Louis with 50 pounds of methamphetamines in his checked baggage.

The Drug Enforcement Administration got a tip that 29-year-old Keith Poke's travel was suspicious, and airport police, task force officers and a drug-sniffing dog, "Nikki," were waiting when the luggage came off of Poke's flight from Los Angeles on Feb. 22, charging documents say.

Nikki alerted on both suitcases, and police then approached Poke when he picked up the suitcases in baggage claim, the charging documents say.

Poke said he had not packed the bags. Police opened them and found about 50 pounds of meth, the charging documents say.

Poke was charged by complaint Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with one count of possession with intent to distribute meth and indicted on that charge Wednesday.

No lawyer is listed for Poke, who has been held in jail since his arrest.

