Man clinging to life after argument with girlfriend turns deadly near Fountain Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was clinging to life Friday after an argument with his girlfriend turned deadly, according to St. Louis police.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Walton Avenue, just north of Delmar Boulevard in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, a 31-year-old woman told them she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument “which resulted in the victim being shot,” a police report stated.

The gunshot victim, age 30, was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical and unstable condition, police said. Because it was unlikely the man would survive, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

No update was available Saturday.

