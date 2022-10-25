Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting off Halls Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Tuesday convicted a St. Louis man of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in 2019.

After roughly two hours of deliberation, jurors convicted Terrell Whiting, 42, in the July 17, 2019, death of Rafael Givens, who was found fatally shot in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Riverview Boulevard. The conviction carries an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the wake of the shooting, police received multiple tips in the case from the anonymous line CrimeStoppers and questioned Whiting, who lived just blocks from the crime scene. The shooting was captured on surveillance footage, showing a man approaching Givens while holding a gun.

Whiting also posted on Facebook asking, "What's the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."

Whiting's public defenders and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.