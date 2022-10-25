 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting off Halls Ferry Road

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Tuesday convicted a St. Louis man of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in 2019.

After roughly two hours of deliberation, jurors convicted Terrell Whiting, 42, in the July 17, 2019, death of Rafael Givens, who was found fatally shot in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Riverview Boulevard. The conviction carries an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Terrell Whiting

Terrell Whiting was charged in the July 17, 2019, fatal shooting of Rafael Givens.

In the wake of the shooting, police received multiple tips in the case from the anonymous line CrimeStoppers and questioned Whiting, who lived just blocks from the crime scene. The shooting was captured on surveillance footage, showing a man approaching Givens while holding a gun.

Whiting also posted on Facebook asking, "What's the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."

People are also reading…

Whiting's public defenders and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News