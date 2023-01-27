 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

Mark Schlemmer

Mark Schlemmer in an undated family photo. Schlemmer died Saturday, Nov. 2, after being shot outside a club in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 1.

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub. 

Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year. 

Leron Harris

Leron Harris of East St. Louis, charged with the Nov. 1 shooting death of Mark Schlemmer.

Police said Schlemmer was shot as customers were leaving Europe, a club that was roughly a block off Washington Avenue on North 15th Street, when shots rang out. 

Friends and loved ones told the Post-Dispatch following his death that Schlemmer was survived by two daughters and that he was "full of life." A friend said Schlemmer was not the intended target of the shooting. 

As part of his conviction, Harris will automatically receive a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

