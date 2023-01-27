Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub.

Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year.

Police said Schlemmer was shot as customers were leaving Europe, a club that was roughly a block off Washington Avenue on North 15th Street, when shots rang out.

Friends and loved ones told the Post-Dispatch following his death that Schlemmer was survived by two daughters and that he was "full of life." A friend said Schlemmer was not the intended target of the shooting.

As part of his conviction, Harris will automatically receive a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.