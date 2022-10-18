 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man convicted in 4 Jennings murders set to be executed in early February

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY — A man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings is scheduled to die in early February.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an execution warrant for Leonard Taylor, whose conviction in the four deaths the high court upheld in 2009.

Leonard S. Taylor

Leonard S. Taylor

Taylor had been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, 28.

He also was convicted of killing her children, Alexus Conley, 10, AcQreya Conley, 6, and Tyrese Conley, 5.

The Supreme Court’s execution warrant ordered Department of Corrections officials to execute Taylor during a 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.

People are also reading…

Taylor, 58, is currently incarcerated at the Potosi Correctional Center.

The court said the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Taylor’s petition for writ of certiorari in May and that the state then filed a motion to set his execution date.

The Post-Dispatch reported in 2009 that Taylor had appealed his convictions on the grounds that the court erred in several ways. But the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled against him and upheld the death sentence.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News