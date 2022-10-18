Man convicted in 4 Jennings murders set to be executed in early February

JEFFERSON CITY — A man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings is scheduled to die in early February.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an execution warrant for Leonard Taylor, whose conviction in the four deaths the high court upheld in 2009.

Taylor had been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, 28.

He also was convicted of killing her children, Alexus Conley, 10, AcQreya Conley, 6, and Tyrese Conley, 5.

The Supreme Court’s execution warrant ordered Department of Corrections officials to execute Taylor during a 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Taylor, 58, is currently incarcerated at the Potosi Correctional Center.

The court said the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Taylor’s petition for writ of certiorari in May and that the state then filed a motion to set his execution date.

The Post-Dispatch reported in 2009 that Taylor had appealed his convictions on the grounds that the court erred in several ways. But the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled against him and upheld the death sentence.