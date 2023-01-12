Man convicted in 'nightmare story' killings of St. Louis nurse and 8-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A man already facing a life prison term in the death of one woman was found guilty Thursday of killing a 27-year-old nurse and her 8-year-old daughter.

Prinshun McClain, 19, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Terri Bankhead and her daughter, Da'Nilya Edwards, who were found bound and lying in a bloodied bed at their apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street on Aug. 11, 2021. The jury acquitted him of first-degree burglary and a third count of armed criminal action.

It was the second time he faced trial in their killings. A jury in November could not reach a decision on Bankhead and Da'Nilya's deaths, but it did convict him of killing 26-year-old actress Tori Manisco, who was fatally shot outside her home in the Carondelet neighborhood after McClain followed her home from the bus.

Prosecutors this week sought first-degree murder convictions, arguing McClain was the director of the "nightmare story" killings of the mother and daughter, who lived upstairs in the two-story building where McClain shared an apartment with his grandmother.

Prosecutors presented evidence that showed Bankhead's DNA on the gun and Bankhead or Da'Nilya's blood on a bag he carried. They said he searched for zip ties on Google and that he stopped using his phone around the same time the mother and child were killed.

"It's almost cliche because this is the exact type of thing that horror productions are made about," said prosecutor Natalia Ogurkiewicz.

McClain's attorney Lucas Cusack, however, argued that his client's DNA wasn't found anywhere in the apartment and raised the possibility that somebody else could've used the gun to kill Bankhead and Da'Nilya. He noted that while police did a thorough search of McClain's apartment, the weapon wasn't found until a couch was moved days later.

Jurors took about eight hours to return the verdicts, which included the lesser counts. As she left the courtroom, a relative of Bankhead's said she was "pissed" the jury didn't return convictions for first-degree murder.

McClain is set to be sentenced in February. Second-degree murder carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison with parole eligibility at 25 ½ years.