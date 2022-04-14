 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted in St. Charles County road rage incident sued by victim's daughter

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The daughter of a man who was killed during a 2020 road rage incident filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against both the man convicted in her father's death and his wife. 

Ronald Lawson was killed Aug. 30, 2020, after he and Joshua D. O'Keefe got out of their vehicles during a road rage dispute along Highway 40 (Interstate 64). O'Keefe punched, shook and pinned Lawson against his truck. Joshua O'Keefe then put Lawson back into Lawson's own truck and drove away. 

Joshua O'Keefe was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced in February to 15 years in prison. The lawsuit said a 13-year-old riding in O'Keefe's vehicle tried to call 911 during the fight but O'Keefe's wife, Laura O'Keefe, stopped them. 

Leah Lawson, Ronald Lawson's daughter, and his other beneficiaries are seeking reimbursement for medical and funeral costs, as well as compensation for pain and suffering. 

O'Keefe is being held at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. An attorney was not listed in court documents for him or Laura O'Keefe. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

