Man convicted of murder in fatal Madison County shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in a 2018 killing in Venice.

Kevin Campbell, 37 at the time of his 2018 arrest, was found guilty of first-degree murder and discharge of a firearm.

Officers on Oct. 6, 2018, found Tyrone Williams shot at least seven times in the parking lot of an auto body shop on Broadway in Venice. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Campbell fled the scene but was later arrested. He faces 45 years to life in prison, according to sentencing guidelines.

Friday marked the conclusion of the first jury trial in more than a year in Madison County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

