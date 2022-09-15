Man critically hurt in shooting at Soulard bar

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured early Thursday at a bar in Soulard.
St. Louis police said the shooting was reported before 1 a.m. at Henry's, 825 Allen Avenue.
The victim was shot in the abdomen and head. When police arrived, the man was conscious.
Homicide detectives are handling the case because the man is not expected to survive.
Police have not released additional details, including any information on a suspect.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today