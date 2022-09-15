 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man critically hurt in shooting at Soulard bar

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured early Thursday at a bar in Soulard.

St. Louis police said the shooting was reported before 1 a.m. at Henry's, 825 Allen Avenue.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and head. When police arrived, the man was conscious.

Homicide detectives are handling the case because the man is not expected to survive.

Police have not released additional details, including any information on a suspect.

