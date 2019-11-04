ST. LOUIS • A man was stabbed and critically injured Sunday when he tried to intervene in a dispute between two people, police said.
It happened just before noon Sunday in the 2000 block of Hebert Street, in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.
St. Louis police officers on patrol saw a man bleeding after the sound of gunshots. As the officers got closer to the man, they realized he had been stabbed multiple times in the back. The victim, 27, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Investigators say a 23-year-old woman got into a quarrel with another man, 28. The fight turned physical, and she called the 27-year-old man to come over and help her get the 28-year-old man out of the apartment.
He showed up and was stabbed by the 28-year-old man, police said. Someone else fired shots in the direction of the 28-year-old man, but no one was hit by the gunfire, police said.
The 28-year-old man was arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.