Man critically injured in Dutchtown shooting

A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The man was found inside a residence before 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue, just south of Chippewa Street. He had been shot in the head and chest.

He was rushed to a hospital, where police said he was in critical and unstable condition.

Due to his serious injuries, he couldn't tell police what happened to him, authorities said.

Police released no other details and did not have a suspect.

The Dutchtown neighborhood is seeing a more than 6% drop in overall crime this year, compared to the same period last year; the neighborhood has had six homicides this year.

