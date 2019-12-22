Man critically injured in Jennings shooting Sunday afternoon

JENNINGS — Police believe a shooting that left one man critically injured on Sunday and a car accident that occurred minutes later are connected. Investigators are seeking witnesses to both incidents.
St. Louis County and Jennings police responded to a call for a shooting about noon in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Upon arriving in the parking lot of a strip mall, police found a man of about 30 years old suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment; he was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Not long after the shooting, a single vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Larimore Road in St. Louis County, about four miles north of the scene of the shooting. An SUV struck a curb and overturned, and two people got out of the SUV and fled.
Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 636-529-8210; to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.