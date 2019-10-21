UPDATED at 8:15 a.m. with police spokeswoman saying man is still alive
ST. LOUIS — A victim of a predawn shooting Monday at the Murphy Blair housing complex in Old North St. Louis is in critical and unstable condition at a hospital, police said.
The unidentified male victim was shot at about 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of North 14th Street. Police said he was shot in the abdomen. The man apparently was shot on the parking lot close to apartment #1928.
The shooting scene at the Murphy Blair housing complex is just feet from a homicide scene from nearly a year ago. On Nov. 2, 2018, a woman named Ariys Harris, 21, was shot to death inside apartment #1908 at the same complex, and two toddlers were found inside the apartment unharmed.
Crime in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood is up about 18%, compared to the same six-month period last year. Robberies and assaults have seen the greatest increase there. For example, there were 45 assaults from April to September this year, compared to 27 in that same period in 2018.
Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Police reported the man had died but corrected that to say he was critical and unstable at a hospital.