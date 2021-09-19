Man critically injured in shooting at popular Rigazzi's restaurant in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are searching for the gunman who shot a man Saturday night inside the popular Rigazzi’s restaurant in The Hill neighborhood.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and critically injured during an argument around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the victim inside the restaurant, at 4945 Daggett Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he was critical but stable.

The suspect is a 36-year-old man who fled before officers arrived, police said.

The restaurant opened in 1957 and touts itself as the oldest restaurant in the historic Italian neighborhood. It’s known for its red-and-white checkered tablecloths, toasted raviolis and “Frozen Fishbowl,” a 32-ounce frozen goblet used for drinks.

