ST. LOUIS — An unidentified man showed up at a hospital critically hurt early Friday after being shot on North 15th Street in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.
Police say the victim was shot about 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 15th Street.
The shooting happened "roughly across the street" from Europe, a nightclub at 710 North 15th Street, police said. Officer Michelle Woodling said the club was letting out patrons at the time of the shooting.
Police say they don't know who the injured man is. He apparently was brought to the hospital by someone else. He was critical and unstable at a hospital.
Police have no suspects.
Bobbi Vujevic with Europe night club, who said she wasn't there when the shooting happened, said none of the club patrons was hurt or involved in the shooting. She said none of the bullets hit the exterior of the club.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.