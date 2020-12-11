 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man critically injured in Wells-Goodfellow shooting
0 comments

Man critically injured in Wells-Goodfellow shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head Thursday in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, leaving him unstable and in critical condition, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot just before 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Price Chopper store in the 2700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the case. 

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide unit at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports