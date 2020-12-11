Man critically injured in Wells-Goodfellow shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head Thursday in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, leaving him unstable and in critical condition, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot just before 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Price Chopper store in the 2700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide unit at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

