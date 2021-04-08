Man critically wounded in shooting in St. Louis Place neighborhood

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated at 1:30 p.m. Friday to correct that the shooting victim is still alive.
ST. LOUIS — A man was in critical condition Thursday after he was shot in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood, police said.
Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to 18th and Mullanphy streets, where they found the 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He has not yet been identified.
Police initially said the man had died from his wound but later corrected themselves to say he was in critical and unstable condition at a hospital.
Authorities said they've identified a 24-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting.
