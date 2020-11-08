Man critically wounded in stabbing in south St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was critically wounded in an apparent stabbing Saturday in south St. Louis, police said.

Officers responding to a call for help shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street found a man stabbed in torso in the alley, police said Sunday.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical, unstable condition, police said.

The man is estimated to be in his 40s and was unable to speak to investigators in his condition, police said.

Chippewa divides the Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

