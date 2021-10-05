Man crossing street in Sunset Hills is fatally struck by SUV

A 73-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV as he crossed a road in Sunset Hills on Monday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The victim was identified as Gregory R. Bullard of the St. Louis area.

The patrol said Bullard was a pedestrian on South Lindbergh Boulevard. He was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, at Fox Meadows Lane about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

A 2015 Ford Explorer heading north on Lindbergh hit Bullard. He died at the scene. A 28-year-old man driving the Ford was not injured, the patrol said.