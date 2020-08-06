Man dead after being found shot inside vehicle in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was pronounced dead shortly after being found shot inside a vehicle Thursday in north St. Louis County.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of Count Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

There they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said they pulled him out of the vehicle and tried to save him, but he died soon after.

Police included a photo of a vehicle of interest that they say may have been involved in the shooting. It's described as a four-door sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, alloy-style wheels, and a black grill and license plate frame.