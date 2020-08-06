You have permission to edit this article.
Man dead after being found shot inside vehicle in north St. Louis County
Silver Sedan

Police are searching for this vehicle of interest that may have been involved in a Thursday shooting in north St. Louis County. It's described as a four-door sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, alloy-style wheels, and a black grill and license plate frame. 

 St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was pronounced dead shortly after being found shot inside a vehicle Thursday in north St. Louis County. 

Police responded just after 1 p.m. to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of Count Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. 

There they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said they pulled him out of the vehicle and tried to save him, but he died soon after. 

Police included a photo of a vehicle of interest that they say may have been involved in the shooting. It's described as a four-door sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, alloy-style wheels, and a black grill and license plate frame. 

