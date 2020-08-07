You have permission to edit this article.
Man dead after being shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
Man dead after being shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

Homicide on Belt Avenue

Police investigate the scene of a homicide along the 3300 block of Belt Avenue on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The man has not been identified, but police say he was in his 40s. 

Police found the man after coming to the 3300 block of Belt Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. 

Crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood is down about 24% compared with the same six-month period one year prior. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

