Man dead after being shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The man has not been identified, but police say he was in his 40s.

Police found the man after coming to the 3300 block of Belt Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

Crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood is down about 24% compared with the same six-month period one year prior.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.