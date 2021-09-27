Man dead after crash in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was pronounced dead after being found Monday outside a vehicle in a vacant lot near Ridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, police said.
Officers found the man just before noon after responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash with a male ejected from a vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was lying unresponsive in the vacant lot at the 1400 block of Goodfellow when officers arrived. A vehicle with heavy damage was nearby.
The department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating. The man's identity has not been released.
From staff reports
