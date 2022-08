ST. LOUIS — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said.

Officers said they were called to North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, and they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of them, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead.

The other man, who police said is 30, is in critical condition.