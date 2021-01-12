Man dead after double shooting in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left one man dead Tuesday in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, police say.
The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Florissant Road.
One man was shot in the neck, and another was shot in the chest. Police did not confirm which of the men died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
