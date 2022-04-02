Man dead after head-on collision in Jennings

A head-on collision Friday night in Jennings killed a man and sent two other people to the hospital.

Police said they were called to Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers later determined a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer was eastbound on Lucas and Hunt Road when it crossed over the center line and collided with a westbound 2008 BMW X3.

The man in the passenger seat of the Mitsubishi Lancer died at the scene of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.