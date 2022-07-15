Man dead after hit and run in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle, which left the scene, on a busy intersection in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Friday, police said.

Police said the man was hit around 9:30 p.m. while crossing the street near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Juniata Street.

The vehicle that hit the man kept driving south on Grand Boulevard, police said. They have not yet provided a description of the vehicle.

Danni Eickenhorst, one of the owners of Steve's Hot Dogs, near the fatal scene, said she was attending movie night at the Ritz Park next door, hosted by the South Grand Community Improvement District, when she heard the impact of the crash.

Eickenhorst said her husband went over to pick up the man's shoes in the intersection while she and a number of other people tried to help the man until police arrived. While she did not see the vehicle that took off after hitting the man, she said a number of others came over to the scene who did.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.