Man dead after pickup crashes near O'Fallon Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis, police said.
Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a pickup truck that crashed into a tree near Harris Avenue and Grant Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not provide the driver's identity on Friday and no other details were available.
From staff reports
