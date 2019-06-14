UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Friday with announcement of man's death.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A 42-year-old man died Friday after being shot by a police officer in a standoff that began when a drug suspect exchanged gunfire with officers trying to arrest him the day before.
The 28-hour standoff is believed to be the longest ever in St. Louis County, according to Sgt. Benjamin Granda.
It started about 8:15 a.m. Thursday when U.S. marshals with a fugitives task force came to a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive to arrest the man for drug possession and other warrants, police said. The man has not been identified.
Police announced just after 2 p.m. Friday that the man had been found dead inside the home after a technical operations officer fired one shot that struck the man. The man was found with two gunshot wounds, and it is unclear if one was self-inflicted, Granda said.
Armed with a rifle, the man had holed up inside his home, shot an armored vehicle that police were using as cover and shot a robot that police tried to send to the house to get a closer look. Bullets also struck homes and cars in the neighborhood, Granda said. No officers were injured.
The home is near Vaile Avenue in an unincorporated pocket of north St. Louis County.
Negotiators using a bullhorn Thursday night repeatedly told the man to come to the door with his hands empty, but he answered by shooting at them, police say. The force it took for the gunfire to break the windshield of the armored vehicle has convinced police that the man was using a rifle.
By mid-day Friday a police vehicle with a battering ram drove between two homes on Verdun Estates Drive, and minutes later repeated bangs were heard up the block. Police deployed gas to try to get the man out.
Police say negotiators were met with "fierce resistance."
Shots were exchanged between the man and law enforcement officers. Granda said the shots were exchanged before tactical officers arrived. Granda said he didn't know how many shots were fired in the first exchange. Police were trying to coax the man to surrender.
On Friday morning, the standoff entered its second day. The county's tactical operations team was still there, as well as police from St. Louis city and St. Charles County. Granda said negotiators tried to talk to the man by telephone but he wasn't cooperating.
Update on armed and barricades subject https://t.co/zzxofRsWgU— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 13, 2019
Police warned the public about the heavy police presence there and said access to some streets was limited. Officers were shown escorting some nearby residents to their homes.
Harry Maier, who lives on Frais about four or five houses away from the standoff, said before 9 a.m. Friday that he was expecting police to take more aggressive action to try to end the standoff. Maier said his wife had been away from her home on an errand earlier in the day Friday and police wouldn't let her back onto the block.
Pam Green, who lives nearby, said, "This is not worth your life. (His family) must be terrified. This is a clean neighborhood. We don't get in trouble over here."
Rachel Rice and Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.