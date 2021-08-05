Man dead after truck crashes near O'Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis, police said.
Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a pickup truck that crashed into a pole near Harris Avenue and Grant Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were available Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
