Man dead after truck overturns on I-70 in St. Charles County
Truck flipped over on I-70 in St. Charles

Screen capture, via KTVI, of an overturned cement truck on I-70 in St. Charles on June 23.

 Via KTVI

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Lincoln County man died Wednesday after his truck overturned in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 in St. Charles. 

The driver was identified by Missouri Highway Patrol as Kenneth Grant, 49, of Moscow Mills. 

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m., between the Zumbehl and Cave Springs Road exits, after a front tire of Grant's cement truck blew off, according to MSHP.

Authorities believe the truck's axles also came off, said St. Charles Fire Department Chief George Sheets. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Traffic was backed up for hours following the crash.

