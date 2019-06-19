Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS • One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in North St. Louis near the riverfront. 

The male victim in the crash, about 3 p.m. near Carrie Avenue and Hall Street, was pronounced dead at a hospital, St. Louis Police said. 

The victim was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and had to be rescued, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. 

Police did not have more details after the crash. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

