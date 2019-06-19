ST. LOUIS • One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in North St. Louis near the riverfront.
The male victim in the crash, about 3 p.m. near Carrie Avenue and Hall Street, was pronounced dead at a hospital, St. Louis Police said.
The victim was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and had to be rescued, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Carrie & Hall St - Singular vehicle MVA w/person trapped. #Rescue/extrication underway. Additional resources responding. #STLCity #EMS pic.twitter.com/z2iFa2qgIp— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 19, 2019
Police did not have more details after the crash.