Man dead and woman in critical condition after police found them shot in a vehicle in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were both found by police shot in a car in the North Hampton neighborhood Friday.

Around 3 p.m., police say they discovered the victims near the 4900 block of Fyler Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified either victim, but the man was in his 20s, police say. They did not have an age range for the woman.

On Friday morning in Marine Villa, another South St. Louis neighborhood, police found 25-year-old Zenobia Johnson shot inside of a vehicle on the 3600 block of South Broadway. She later died at a hospital, police say.

Just days before, 19-year-old Malik Henderson was gunned down on the same block as Johnson. Police found him on a sidewalk, and he died at a hospital.

