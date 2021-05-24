 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dead following shooting on Enright Avenue in St. Louis
0 comments

Man dead following shooting on Enright Avenue in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST LOUIS — A man was killed and another person was arrested Monday following a shooting in the 5900 block of Enright Avenue, police said. 

St. Louis police officers responded around 8:45 a.m. to the area just north of Delmar Boulevard where they found a man who had been shot in the torso. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Rep. Rodney Davis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports