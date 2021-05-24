Man dead following shooting on Enright Avenue in St. Louis

ST LOUIS — A man was killed and another person was arrested Monday following a shooting in the 5900 block of Enright Avenue, police said.
St. Louis police officers responded around 8:45 a.m. to the area just north of Delmar Boulevard where they found a man who had been shot in the torso.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said.
From staff reports
