Man dead in Alton crash

ALTON — A 33-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Alton Sunday morning.

Kenneth D. Brenner, of Alton, was driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on Brown Street at around 6:30 a.m. when he ran off the road for unknown reasons, said Alton police chief Marcos Pulido. The truck hit a wheelchair ramp attached to a house, and also a tree.

Brenner was alone in the truck at the time of the accident. Efforts were made to save his life at the scene, but they were unsuccessful.

The crash is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

