 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dead in Alton crash

ALTON — A 33-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Alton Sunday morning.

Kenneth D. Brenner, of Alton, was driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on Brown Street at around 6:30 a.m. when he ran off the road for unknown reasons, said Alton police chief Marcos Pulido. The truck hit a wheelchair ramp attached to a house, and also a tree.

Brenner was alone in the truck at the time of the accident. Efforts were made to save his life at the scene, but they were unsuccessful.

The crash is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News