Man dead in double shooting at grocery store in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at Beverly Hills Supermarket in north St. Louis.

North County Police Cooperative officers were called to the store, 6714 Natural Bridge Avenue, around 6:40 p.m.

They found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore, who had been shot in his stomach, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was found inside the store with gunshot wounds on both of his hands, police said. He is expected to survive.

Officers found a third man in the store, they said he had a handgun and was arrested without struggle.

Moore lived in the 1400 block of Union Boulevard.