Man dead in murder-suicide in St. Louis County identified, 5-year-old improving
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who police say appears to have shot his girlfriend, their son and then himself Monday night was identified by police on Wednesday as Darshe Jackson, 29, of the 1500 block of Hickory Street in Waukegan, Illinois. 

Jackson and his girlfriend, Kiaunu Jones, 34, died of their injuries. Their 5-year-old son was initially described as in critical condition, but police said Wednesday that the boy's condition is improving at a hospital.

Police responded to Jones' home in the 11800 block of Seven Hills Drive for a burglar alarm at around 11:30 p.m.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

